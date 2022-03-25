Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live pulls into Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for some car-crushing fun at the American Bank Center.

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live has pulled in the arena, bringing car-crushing fun for the family. This year there is more action than ever with seven of the best monster trucks, including Megasaurus.

We caught up with Christian Norman, driver of the Big Foot Monster Truck, on what it's like to drive this iconic truck.

He said the best part about driving the truck is seeing the kids come up to him with huge smiles on their faces enamored by the monster trucks.

There are three big shows, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. Tickets are just $10 for kids.

Before the show, there is the Hot Wheels Crash Zone Pre-Show Party where fans will be able to get up close and personal with their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Truck.

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Ticket information can be found by clicking here.

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.