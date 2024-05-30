Grow, Protect And Leverage Your Wealth

Stephen Ng, whom you may have seen in NBC, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, U.S. News and World Report, New York Daily News, and others. He has also been interviewed by Fox TV and Christian Television Network.

Stephen is the Author of “10 Financial Mistakes You Should Avoid” which has been a wonderful resource for many of his clients. All of the proceeds from the book sales go to benefit World Vision International. Stephen is also the Founder and President of Stephen Ng Financial Group.

Stephen is married, has 3 children and resides in New Jersey and Florida. Stephen is a warm and passionate communicator who loves to share his financial wisdom and insights. He served as a Deacon at Trust In God Baptist Church in New York City and was the Chairman of the Board from 2008 to 2016.

Currently, he serves as a trustee for Doxa Church in New York City. Stephen attends Bell Shoals Church, in Brandon, Florida. He loves to travel and frequently speaks internationally during mission trips with his church

