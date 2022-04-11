Foster Angels of South Texas "Party with a Purpose" Event

Foster Angels helps meet the many unfulfilled needs of children in foster care.

We believe all kids deserve to feel “normal,” so we make sure they receive the basic essentials and, whenever possible, provide life-enhancing opportunities.

Friday, April 29, 2022 Foster Angels of South Texas is hosting an event "Party with a Purpose" at Executive Surf Club at 306 N. Chaparral.

Doors open at 6 pm, music starts at 6:30.

Visit Foster Angels of South Texas Facebook page and Party with a Purpose event page on Facebook for information.

Through our partnership with Child Protective Services and other non-profit agencies, Foster Angels identifies the gaps and quickly responds to children's circumstances so they, too, can have supportive, loving childhood experiences, with long-felt positive impact.

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.