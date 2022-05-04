Find Some Great Treasures At The Annual Rockport Nautical Flea Market

May 7-8 you can find some great treasures at the Rockport Nautical Flea Market.

Some of the items you can find: Fishing, Sailing, Power Boating, Windsurfing, Scuba, Rods, Reels & Kayaks.

Click here to learn more about times and entrance fee to the Rockport Nautical Flea Market

The Rockport Yacht Club is a vibrant organization whose members are sailors, power boaters and non-boaters. The club supports a variety of club and community activities. There is an active sailboat racing and education program.

The Rockport Yacht Club has hosted the Flea Market in some form or the other for over 20 years. It started when a few RYC members gathered together to trade or swap with each other in front of the club. Others from the harbor area wanted to get involved and it gathered a bit of steam. From a small RYC group, and the surrounding harbor having so much to swap/trade, it quickly jumped to a full-fledged "Event".

