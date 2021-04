We love a good challenge and today we switched up one of our favorites! We are giving another try to the drive through challenge but this time we are going local and going to a drive in. Check out this video to see how it went. Let us know where we should go next, tag us on Facebook @CoastalLivingTV.

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!