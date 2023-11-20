Debt Relief in Corpus Christi, Texas, with Debt Settlement Plans for 40% Less.

Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief exclusively serves Texas residents and specializes in resolving very high credit card debt and personal loans of $20,000 to well over $100,000. Headquartered in Texas for over twenty years, the company is veteran-owned, rated A+, and Accredited by the Better Business Bureau. You can read reviews of other Texans they have assisted by clicking the BBB logo on their website.

CBS News reports that Americans are sinking into debt after hunkering down and building their financial savings during the pandemic. Many Texans are attempting to combat a combination of rising credit card debt, high-interest personal loans, rising interest rates, and inflation. Many have found their credit card payments are making it impossible to cover living expenses, let alone put money aside for savings and investments. Taking high-interest debt forward as the dollar loses value could have catastrophic impacts on those struggling to pay the debt. Fortunately, there are options to deal with debt that could resolve it much faster and for much, much less compared to making minimum payments. If you need debt relief in Corpus Christi and are starting to fall behind or to the point where you are facing lawsuits from your creditors, there are options to consider.

Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief for Corpus Christi Residents

Debt Redemption’s Texas Debt Relief program is a debt settlement plan designed exclusively for Texans. While enrolled, your debt balances are negotiated down as much as possible. Texas residents benefit from 40% lower fees when compared to most out-of-state services. The plans may be able to resolve your credit card and personal loan debt in as little as 24 to 48 months, depending on your budget and goals. Program payments could be less than half compared to minimum payments in many cases.

Debt Consolidation Loans for Corpus Christi Residents

Debt settlement is a hardship plan and requires your accounts to be in a delinquent status during negotiations. If you are not facing financial hardship, have excellent credit and a good debt-to-income ratio, and need to protect your credit rating, a debt consolidation loan is likely a better option. By paying off high-interest credit card debt with a debt consolidation loan, you could pay off the debt much faster than making minimum payments and possibly save money every month. These are usually fixed-rate loans, which will also protect you from future rate hikes. Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief can help you shop for the best debt consolidation loan with its affiliate platform of lenders.

Credit Counseling for Corpus Christi Residents

Credit counseling debt management plans allow you to consolidate your existing credit card debt without the need for a new loan. You will not be able to make additional charges on the enrolled credit cards, but you may have a lower payment compared to minimum payments. Also, these programs are only a few years long, so you’ll be able to pay off the debt much quicker than minimum payments.

Bankruptcy for Corpus Christi Residents

Bankruptcy is certainly an option to deal with debt. If you are considering this option, it is important to speak to a qualified Texas bankruptcy attorney. If your attorney finds that you can qualify for Chapter 7, it may be possible to have your unsecured debt discharged in a few months. If your income and/or assets do not meet the means test, you may find that your only option is Chapter 13. The income of many Texans prevents Chapter 7 from discharging the debt, and a Chapter 13 repayment plan becomes the only bankruptcy option. In some cases, debt settlement is less expensive than Chapter 13, and in other cases, it costs more. If you are interested in making this comparison, Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief has a special arrangement with a highly-rated Texas Bankruptcy law firm to make the process as easy as possible for you.

Your Financial Future

It is important to keep in mind that wealthy people earn interest while others tend to pay it. The sooner you resolve your debt, the sooner you can save and invest, which includes your investing for retirement. Plus, if you choose an option to deal with your debt that saves you money every month, you may not need to rely on credit to cover your living expenses. If you choose an option that negatively impacts your credit score, or if your credit is already impacted, remember, with the right steps, it can be fairly easy and relatively quick to get a good credit score back. However, you cannot get the money back lost to interest, nor the lost opportunity to invest that money.

Free Debt Relief Consultation

