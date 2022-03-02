Debt Consolidation May Reduce Your Financial Impact From Inflation

Many Texans are at the point they are deciding to pay their living expenses or their credit card payments. Putting food on the table, keeping the lights on, and especially here in Texas, keeping air conditioning on during the humid summer months are priority. But what are the options available to resolve debt without filing for bankruptcy?

Debt Consolidation usually refers to taking out a new loan and paying off existing loans, such as credit cards. But if you are struggling to make your payments or have fallen behind in making your payments, a Debt Consolidation Loan is probably not an option. Another way to consolidate debt is through a credit counseling debt management plan. Rather than using a new loan, the credit counselor will reduce your existing credit card interest rates and distribute your one monthly payment to your creditors. You will no longer be able to make further charges on your enrolled debt.

A much more aggressive program is sometimes considered a form of Debt Consolidation because you are only making one program payment, but your creditors are not paid normal payments monthly nor are you using a new loan to pay off your debt. Debt Settlement or Debt Negotiation is a way to resolve debt for much less than the balanced owed, including the additional savings of not having to pay potentially decades of future interest charges. However, this is a hardship program and should only be considered if you need serious relief and want to avoid bankruptcy.

