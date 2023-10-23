Watch Now
Crunch Fitness - Corpus Christi South

Posted at 11:17 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 12:17:53-04

The new Crunch Gym in South Corpus Christi will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional training area with an indoor turf area, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Boxing Classes, Hot Yoga Classes, HydroMassage® beds, saunas, and high-end tanning.

Crunch will also offer babysitting services for kids ages 1 - 12 years old.

Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Memberships will start at $9.99/mo with No Contracts.
Crunch is open and staffed 24/7.

