Corpus Christi Comic Con is back!

Corpus Christi Comic Con has become the premier pop culture event in the Coastal Bend and surrounding areas.

Attendees can expect a celebration of comics, collectibles, toys, film and more. Corpus Christi Comic Con offers something for the whole family and every fan.

Corpus Christi Comic Con is July 15th - 17th at the American Bank Center. Tickets are on sale now.

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.