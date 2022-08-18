Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship's New Campus In Kingsville

Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship is excited about this opportunity to introduce themselves anew to the Kingsville community. Pastor Don and Mrs. Marva Leavell believe their mandate is to share the good news of the Gospel with clarity and simplicity. The Gospel is about one Man, Jesus Christ. They have found that through Jesus, God has brought His solution to all life’s problems and that through Him, Jesus, God demonstrates His immeasurable love.

CCCFellowship

Although Pastor Don and Mrs. Marva Leavell are establishing Kingsville Christian Fellowship Church now, they are not new to the Kingsville community as both are graduates of Kingsville A & I University (now, Kingsville A & M University) and lived in the Kingsville community for 18 years, where they worked and raised their children.

Pastor Don have been preaching the Gospel for nearly 50 years and has traveled throughout the world sharing a Biblical Christ-Centered message. He is also the Founder and Senior Pastor of Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship and the Founder and President of The Fellowship International. Mrs. Leavell serves as the Women’s Life Ministry Director at CCCF and also preaches around the world, impacting the lives of countless thousands. We have two children and six grandchildren.

Their vision for Kingsville Christian Fellowship is to train, equip, and bring to maturity the people of God so that each one will be a carrier of the Gospel in their home, community, and the world. As each person is brought to spiritual maturity by the preaching and receiving of the Word of God, they believe they will come into perfect unity with other believers, and the Church will become a safe place for the hurting and the lost. (Ephesians 4:11-13, Habakkuk 2:14)

WE BELIEVE . . .

· the Bible is the inspired, infallible, and authoritative Word of God.

· there is one God, eternally existent in three persons: God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.

· in the deity of our Lord Jesus Christ, His virgin birth, His sinless life.

· in the creation by God, in the fall of man and original sin.

· the only means of being forgiven and cleansed from sin is through repentance and faith in the blood of Jesus Christ.

· in the ordinances of the church, which are water baptism by immersion and communion, the Lord’s Supper.

· in the baptism of the Holy Spirit for believers who ask for it. We also believe in the operation of the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

· in life after death, in heaven and hell.

· in the Blessed hope, which is the second coming of Christ.

We invite everyone to join us at our new location:

Kingsville Christian Fellowship | 401 W. Kings Ave. | Kingsville, TX 78363.

Service Times: Premier Opening on Saturday, September 10th at 10 AM

Weekly Services begin on September 15th, Thursdays at 7:00 PM

For more information, call 361-993-2223

Website: cccfellowship.com

