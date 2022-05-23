Conviva Care Center is a leading provider of senior-focused primary care.

For more than 50 years, Conviva has been driven by the belief that everyone, no matter the age, can live their best life and age well through prevention and holistic care. With five centers in the Corpus Christi area, and a new center opening this fall on Ayers Street, Conviva provides comprehensive on-site senior health services at every location, and a full Care Team to help each patient reach their personal health goals.

Physician-led and managed, Conviva’s uniquely patient-centered care model helps seniors enjoy a better quality of life as they age. This patient-centered model means patients enjoy more time with their doctors, receive personalized care plans, and have access to on-call providers at any time of the day or night, every day of the year.

In addition, Conviva’s centers offer in-house lab and chronic disease care, and many have a Wellness Center where seniors can participate in social and educational activities.

