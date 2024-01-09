Community Connection - Supporting Chicktime Corpus Christi

Chicktime is a movement empowering women to stop the cycle of child abuse by going into children’s homes/shelters and loving on the kids.
Chicktime volunteers believe that if a child is convinced they are loved their wounds will heal and they won’t lash out when they are adults and repeat the cycle of abuse with their own children.
Once a month Chicktime Corpus Christi ladies spend their time at Bokenkamp, which provides a safe, temporary environment for hundreds of unaccompanied minors.
Because of women like you, you make heroes in our world into a reality! Your sacrifice of a Saturday morning is rewarded with so many smiles and an abundance of gratitude!
Chicktime Corpus Christi:
Website: Chicktime.com/Corpus-christi
Facebook: Chicktime CC
Call/Text - 361-443-9072
