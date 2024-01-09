Watch Now
CommunityCoastal Living

Actions

Community Connection - Supporting Chicktime Corpus Christi

Posted at 3:43 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 16:43:52-05

Chicktime is a movement empowering women to stop the cycle of child abuse by going into children’s homes/shelters and loving on the kids.

Chicktime volunteers believe that if a child is convinced they are loved their wounds will heal and they won’t lash out when they are adults and repeat the cycle of abuse with their own children.

Once a month Chicktime Corpus Christi ladies spend their time at Bokenkamp, which provides a safe, temporary environment for hundreds of unaccompanied minors.
Because of women like you, you make heroes in our world into a reality! Your sacrifice of a Saturday morning is rewarded with so many smiles and an abundance of gratitude!

Chicktime Corpus Christi:
Website: Chicktime.com/Corpus-christi
Facebook: Chicktime CC
Call/Text - 361-443-9072

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops