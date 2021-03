This week we got to visit The Art Museum of South Texas and we had such a fun time! Check out this video to see what all we got to do and see and make sure to visit the museum this spring break.

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!