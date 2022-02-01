Coastal Cookin'- JalaPeña's South Texas Chili

Follow along as we make JalaPeña's South Texas Chili.

Here is what you will need:

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 lbs Chuck Roast (trimmed and cubed)

1 yellow onion, diced

2 bell peppers, diced

1 poblano pepper (skinned and diced)

6 cloves of garlic, minced

1 jar Chipotle Guajillo JalaPeña's Salsa

1 small can of tomato paste

2 large cans of diced tomatoes with juice

1 pint fresh charro beans or (1 can pinto beans)

1 can dark red kidney beans (drained and rinsed)

1 can of black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 bottle of Texas beer

Dry rub for meat: salt, pepper, garlic powder, cumin, smoked paprika (1 tsp each)

Chili blend: 1 tbsp each salt, pepper, garlic powder, cumin, smoked paprika, chili powder

Heat a dutch oven on medium-high heat and heat vegetable oil. Put dry rub all over the chuck roast then brown on all sides and remove from pan. Add diced onions, peppers, garlic, and chili blend spices and sautee for 5 minutes. Add the jar of salsa, tomato paste and cook for 3 minutes. Add beans and beer then add the meat back in. Stir well, then cover and cook for 1-3 hours. Serve with cornbread, shredded cheese, Fritos, diced red onion, sour cream, green onion, and more salsa!! Enjoy 🌶

