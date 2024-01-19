Chicken Lettuce Wraps were inspired by a popular restaurant item, and boy do they pack a whole lot of flavor!

By marinating your chicken breasts in a homemade Asian marinade and sauteing them with a few simple veggies, before stuffing them into lettuce leaves, you can create restaurant-worthy lettuce wraps right at home.

SERVES 6

CHILL TIME 30 Min

COOK TIME 7 Min

What You'll Need

1/4 cup soy sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1 tablespoon peanut oil

12 Bibb lettuce leaves (1 head)

3/4 cup shredded carrots

1 cup fresh bean sprouts

1/3 cup sliced scallion

Asian sesame dressing for drizzling

What to Do

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and chicken; seal bag and marinate 30 to 60 minutes in refrigerator.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil until hot. Add chicken chunks, discarding excess marinade, and cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until no longer pink.

Place lettuce on serving platter and top evenly with chicken, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallion. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.