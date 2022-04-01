Changing Up Your Workout Routine With F45 Training Corpus Christi

F45 Training Corpus Christi

- Free Outdoor Workout Sunday, April 3 @ Nueces Brewing Co., 11:45 am & 1:00 pm

-Free Outdoor Workout Saturday, April 9 @ Lazy Beach, 11:00 am & 12:30 pm

What is F45 training? The ‘F’ stands for ‘functional,’ because the exercises in each class mimic everyday movements, like lifting, squatting, pushing, pulling, kicking, jumping, and so on. ‘45’ refers to the time duration of each class.

The workouts are designed to unify the muscle groups of the body and to make you look, move and perform better in all aspects of your life. F45 Training combines elements of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Circuit Training, and Functional Training. This combination of interval, cardiovascular and strength training has been proven to be the most effective workout method for burning fat and building lean muscle. The focus is on functional movements that use multiple joints and muscles.

Two or more instructors demonstrate each exercise at the beginning of the class and essentially PT the entire room throughout. TV screens display moving gifs for each exercise and count you down through each work and rest period. You’ll never do the same class twice because each workout is created from a database of more than 3,000 different exercises. This means two things: one, you won’t ever get bored; two, you’ll recover quickly because you’re constantly targeting different muscle groups.

F45 is an unintimidating, enjoyable, and results-proven environment that takes all the thinking out of your training. It’s addictive, but more importantly, it’s genuinely life-changing.”

