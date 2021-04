It is National Student Athlete Day and today we are celebrating with Jackie McClendon from Calallen High School. Do you have a special student athlete in your life? Let us know on Facebook @CoastalLivingTv.

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!