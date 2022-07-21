"Caught Red Handed: Little Moments When God Showed Up Big" chronicles the life of a skeptical seeker looking "to catch God red handed."

Author Rev. John W. Roberts, Senior Pastor Grace Presbyterian Church shares true stories from the hilarious to the serious, you will see "divine moments" that changed "history" in small and yet significant ways.

"Caught Red Handed: Little Moments When God Showed Up Big" is on sale at Amazon for Kindle, paperback, and Hardback.

It's also available on Apple Books, Barnes and Nobles online and most anywhere you can get a book digitally.

