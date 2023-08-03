CASA of The Coastal Bend hosting Back to School Supply Drive

Give a child a chance for a great start in school!

Sames Ford and CASA of the Coastal Bend are collecting school supplies for Coastal Bend children in foster care.

Supplies are needed for all school-aged children.

Sames Ford is collecting school supply donations through August 5 at their location in Corpus Christi.

On August 5 at the 4721 Ayers St. location, drop off school supply donations and enjoy food, refreshments and giveaways provided by Sames Ford and other business partners.

