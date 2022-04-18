Blue-Star Premier Home Inspectors, With Years Of Industry Experience

A home is one of the biggest purchases you will ever make, so it is important to understand the condition of your investment. Let Blue Star Inspection Services provide the thorough inspection you expect and a professional report you can rely on to make a confident decision.

Blue-Star is InterNACHI Certified, as well as TREC Licensed.

As licensed professional inspectors, we have the knowledge to spot problems with materials, installation, and workmanship that other inspectors might miss. Blue-Star follows a comprehensive Standards of Practice which ensures that you will receive a detailed and accurate home inspection. The Company also abides by a strict Code of Ethics which puts your interest first and protects your rights as a consumer. We understand first-hand how stressful a real estate transaction can be. So, whether you are buying or building a home, selling the one you are in, or purchasing an investment property, let Blue Star Inspections give you the peace of mind you deserve to make the right choice for your family’s future.

SERVICES WE PROVIDE:

❖ General Home Inspection ❖ Hydrostatic-3rd party-Must be performed by licensed plumber. We can schedule those to be conducted simultaneously with home inspection.

❖ WDI/Termite inspections ❖ Visual Pool Inspections

❖ Thermal Imaging-Infrared Camera

Scans

❖ Septic Inspections

❖ Foundation Elevations ❖ Landscape Irrigations Systems (sprinklers)

❖ Sewer Scope Camera Inspections

**Special Offer** for Coastal Living viewers: any inspections booked mentioning the Coastal Living Discount will receive half off sewer scopes or $35 off their general inspection.

