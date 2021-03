We have been celebrating Black History all month long and we've learned so much about how our past has shaped our future. As we close out this month we want to help educate everyone with 5 more historical facts in Black History that can help inspire us today, tomorrow and forever.

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!