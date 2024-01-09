Birding on the Boardwalk, Wednesdays 9AM

New Hobby for 2024 - Bird Watching

Future Birders can join experts at the Leonabelle TurnbullBirding Center on Port Aransas to experience birding from the new boardwalk.

This walk offers great vistas for watching all the wonderful birds in the area.

All experience levels are welcome, and binoculars are available for loan.

Program is free.

Meet at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center located at 1356 Ross Avenue at 9:00 am

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.