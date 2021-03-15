Menu

Beach Safety During Spring Break 2021

Spreading Awareness to Beach Safety!
Posted at 12:17 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 13:17:05-04

Spring Break has arrived and it is important for us to help spread awareness about beach safety! Here to help us spread awareness is Firefighter and Lifeguard, Greg Fuller and President and Founder of The Je'Sani Smith Foundation, Kiwana Denson. Check out this video to learn more about beach safety and share this video to help save lives.

