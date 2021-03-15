Beach Safety During Spring Break 2021

Spring Break has arrived and it is important for us to help spread awareness about beach safety! Here to help us spread awareness is Firefighter and Lifeguard, Greg Fuller and President and Founder of The Je'Sani Smith Foundation, Kiwana Denson. Check out this video to learn more about beach safety and share this video to help save lives.

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!