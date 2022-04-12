Baird Foundation Repair trusted leader in restoring value to homes

Baird Foundation Repair is a family-owned and operated business specializing in foundation and concrete repair.

Paid For By: Baird Foundation Repair

For over 50 years, Baird has served Texas by restoring value in residential and commercial properties.

Baird uses best-in-class products and technology to ensure permanent solutions are found for your home or business. Financing options are available.

Call today to schedule a FREE inspection with no obligation.

Baird Foundation Repair – 361-317-8151

2427 Rand Morgan Road Corpus Christi, TX 78410

www.GoBairdGo.com | @BairdFoundationRepair (Facebook & Instagram)

Special Offer: $50 off the final proposal for anyone who mentions they saw us on Coastal Living

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.