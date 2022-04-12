Watch
Baird Foundation Repair trusted leader in restoring value to homes

Family-owned and operated since 1969
St. Pius X Catholic Church and School Sidewalk Fixed
Baird Foundation
St. Pius X Catholic Church and School have been serving the south side of Corpus Christi for over 50 years. In that time, their community has grown to over 1,500 families. Baird Foundation Repair is out here doing some work on their concrete.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 13:35:28-04

Baird Foundation Repair is a family-owned and operated business specializing in foundation and concrete repair.

Paid For By: Baird Foundation Repair

For over 50 years, Baird has served Texas by restoring value in residential and commercial properties.

Baird uses best-in-class products and technology to ensure permanent solutions are found for your home or business. Financing options are available.

Baird Foundation Repair – 361-317-8151
2427 Rand Morgan Road Corpus Christi, TX 78410
www.GoBairdGo.com | @BairdFoundationRepair (Facebook & Instagram)

