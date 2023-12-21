AMP Your Brand

Watch Now
Rey Perez is CEO & Founder of Multimedia Marketing & Event Promotions Company, AMP Productions.

Rey Perez

Rey is a sought-after inspirational speaker, talk show host, successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and elite business coach who leads masterminds, marketing seminars and socially infused networking events nationwide.

Leveraging over 15 years of sales and marketing experience, Rey also lends his talents to supporting underprivileged children and youth by teaching them entrepreneurship skills with his nonprofit, Influence with Love.

For more information visit: ReyPerez360.com

