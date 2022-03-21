2022 Ingleside Round Up Days & Music Festival

The Ingleside Chamber and the City of Ingleside invite you to the 50th Annual Round Up Days & Music Festival, taking place March 25-26, at 2867 Ave. J (N.O. Simmons Park) in Ingleside, after being postponed for the last two years.

The event started as a street dance 50 years ago that was held on Main Street for residents to come together as a community. Since then, it has grown into an event that hosts a carnival, food trucks, marketplace vendors, and lots of entertainment.

Courtesy photo

This year, Friday night -- March 25th — is Country & Western Night. The event is FREE and open to the public. Square dance lessons start at 4 p.m., followed by music from local favorite band Riptide, followed by Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers, The Michael Burtts Band, and then headliner Jake Ward. Two shows also will feature the Tumbleweed Crossing Wild West Comedy Show.

On Saturday, March 26th, gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is $5, and kids 12 & under and veterans and military are free.

A pie-baking contest will be open to people 8 years old and up, and activities for kids include pony rides and a petting zoo, as well as train rides around the park. An obstacle course also will be set up for older kids, who can participate for an additional fee.

Funds raised from the MVP game and the pie-baking contest will help fund the High School Scholarship Program.

Saturday evening's entertainment starts at 4 p.m. with Los Nuevos Campeones, La Magnifico, Sunny Sauceda, Marcos Orozco, and ends with Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers.

The 2022 Round-Up Days & Music Festival is being sponsored by: The City of Ingleside, Port of Corpus Christi, HEB, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, Cheniere, Kiewit, The Parc Apartments, L&F Distributors, Sparklight, Cass Real Estate, Allen Samuels CDJR, OXY, Enbridge, Clear Inspection, NavyArmy CCU, Quality Automotive, Keller Williams, Donna Voyles, Aransas Pass Autoplex, Ingleside Police Department and San Pat County Sheriff’s Department.

No outside coolers, food, or drink will be allowed. Lawn chairs are allowed.

For more information, click this link and for details on activities, click here.

