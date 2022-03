100 women of the Coastal Bend is a local, philanthropic group of women that meet quarterly, contribute locally, and connect personally to benefit deserving charities in Texas' Coastal Bend.

Their goal is to donate $10,000 every quarter to local causes to be used in Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio counties.

For more details on how to become a member: 100 women of the Coastal Bend

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.