Windy, warm days this week

Temperatures have been above normal the past few days but will come down a few degrees Tuesday as clouds will be abundant. Except for a stray shower chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, it looks mainly dry this week with warming temperatures late this week as high pressure aloft builds. The next chance of rain arrives early next week as an upper level wave aloft moves through.

Clouds will increase Monday night with lows near 60 inland to near 70 at the coast with east winds at 8-15 mph.

Clouds will be stubborn Tuesday with only partial afternoon sunshine, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s coast. East-southeast winds will increase to near 20 mph in the afternoon.

Rough surf at 4-5 feet is expected Tuesday and east-southeast winds at 20 mph with a high rip current risk.

There is a stray shower chance Tuesday night into early Wednesday with cloudy skies through the morning to partly sunny skies in the afternoon and southeast winds at 18-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

Coastal flooding is possible Wednesday through Friday due to higher than normal astronomical tides and onshore winds.

Temperatures will warm up Thursday into the weekend. Inland areas will see hot afternoons, reaching into the lower 90s with Corpus Christi reaching the upper 80s and near 80 at the beaches.