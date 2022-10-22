Windy, warm and humid weekend

We'll have a warm, windy and humid weekend as southerly winds increase, boosting afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

The next chance of rain moves in Monday leftover moisture from tropical cyclone Roslyn moves over south Texas ahead of a cold front which will move through Tuesday. Showers and isolated t-storms are possible Monday through early morning Tuesday before the drier air moves in behind the front.

FORECAST:

Weekend: Partly cloudy, wind, warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s inland to low to mid 80s island and south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday. Nights will be mild with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and t-storms possible and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mild with scattered showers and t-storms with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Early morning shower chance then clearing with high temperatures near 80 and northeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear and cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s inland to the upper 60s coast.

Wednesday: Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.