Windy, warm and humid weather this week

Windy, warm weather will continue this week with higher humidity. Days will reach into the 80s inland and lower 70s at the beaches under partly sunny skies. A cold front will move through early Sunday, cooling us back to normal and produce some showers. Rainfall amounts don't look impressive with under a quarter inch in most areas from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday through Friday we'll have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s inland to the lower 80s in Corpus Christi and low 70s at the beaches with windy afternoons. Southeast winds of 15-25 mph will gust up to 35 mph at times.\

Saturday will still be warm with highs in the lower 80s in Corpus Christi but a cold front moving through by Sunday morning will usher in cooler air as winds shift to the north, keeping us near 70 in the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely for the first half of the day Sunday before the drier air moves in.