Windy, warm and humid Friday

More changes are on the way as a cold front sweeps across Texas Friday. An isolated shower is possible Friday but most of the Coastal Bend will stay dry until Friday evening and overnight when a line of showers and isolated t-storms moves through.

Rainfall amounts look low, under a half inch and rain will be "hit and miss". Those getting under a stronger storm could pick up an inch of rain but those amounts will be isolated.

There is a risk of isolated severe storms with the main threat damaging wind and a lower threat of large hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Showers look like they will move out by early Saturday morning as drier air moves in behind the front. Breezy northerly winds will keep temperatures in the 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies by afternoon and lower humidity.

Saturday night will be cooler with lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies, northeast winds shifting to the southeast under 15 mph and high temperatures in the lower 80s. It will be more humid Sunday.

Warm and humid weather will stick around much of next week with a stray shower chance Monday and Tuesday but most areas will stay dry.