Windy tonight and hot Wednesday

The warm weather pattern will continue through February with most days coming in with above average temperatures. Unfortunately, it also looks mainly dry with no meaningful rain in sight.

It will remain windy Tuesday night with south winds at 18-25 mph, gusting up to 38 mph at times. Temperatures will stay mild with low clouds and the windy conditions with lows in the upper 60s.

The low clouds will clear out Wednesday as winds shift to the southwest and west behind a weak frontal boundary moving through. A combination of the dry air with the westerly winds and sunshine will boost temperatures into the low to mid 90s inland Wednesday and into the upper 70s and lower 80s at the coast. Winds will decrease to 10-15 mph in the afternoon and shift to the southeast late in the day.

Moisture will return with the southeast winds and fog and low clouds will move in Wednesday night with patchy dense fog.

Clouds and southeast winds will keep temperatures in the mid 70s at the coast and into the low to mid 80s inland both Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks dry and partly cloudy with increasing wind and temperatures reaching into the mid 70s to lower 80s.