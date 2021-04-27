Windy & humid Wednesday expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The warm, windy and humid weather continues through Wednesday before a cold front moves in Thursday by early afternoon which would send drier air in for Friday and the weekend.

However, some forecast models are showing it slowing down which could cause clouds and rain to linger into Friday and possibly Saturday.

This is something we'll watch and will have updates through the week.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and muggy with lows in the lower 70s and southeast winds at 10-18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy with high temperatures in the mid-80s in Corpus Christi, low 90s inland and upper 70s beaches with southeast winds at 18-28 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Widely scattered showers and t-storms early in the day with winds shifting to the north by afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 80 with north winds shifting to the southeast up to 15 mph.

