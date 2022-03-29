Windy, hot and dry Wednesday

The heat will be noticed Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s with gusty northwesterly winds. Very low humidity, gusty winds and heat will produce dangerous fire weather Wednesday for South Texas.

There is a Red Flag Warning for all of South Texas from 10 AM to 8 PM Wednesday. Any fires that start could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided and extra caution with anything that can produce a spark in dry vegetation.

There is a Wind Advisory until 7 AM Wednesday for south winds at 20-35 mph, gusting to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could occur. Also, use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle on east-west roads.

We'll have some early morning clouds as a cold front moves through, shifting our winds from the south to the west-northwest. It will become sunny, windy and hot with highs in the low 90s inland to low to mid 80s at the beaches due to the dry northwesterly winds.

Winds will shift to the east Thursday and Friday and it won't be as windy. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s inland to lower 70s coast with winds at 15-25 mph Friday.

The weekend looks warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland to low to mid 70s coast. East winds will stay under 18 mph Saturday but will reach 25 mph Sunday with windy weather for the start of next week.