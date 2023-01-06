Windy Friday as above average temperatures continue

Our warm weather pattern continues as we head into the weekend but increasing moisture from the gulf will cause fog to develop the next few nights.

Areas of fog will develop Thursday night, mainly in inland areas. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s inland and lower 60s at the coast.

Expect a mostly sunny, windy and warm day Friday with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s inland and upper 60s to lower 70s at the coast.

Sea fog is likely along the coast Friday night with low temperatures in the 60s.

Breezy southeast winds will keep temperatures warm into Saturday with highs near 80 and winds at 12-22 mph and gusty under partly cloudy skies.

There is a chance of showers Saturday night ahead of our next cold front which will move through Sunday morning. Scattered showers are expected Sunday, with up to a half inch of rain possible closer to the coast and lighter amounts inland.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s to lower 70s for daytime highs Sunday and Monday with drier air moving in Monday.