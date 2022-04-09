Windy, dry weekend with rising humidity

Surface high pressure remains in control of our weather but as it shifts to the east, winds will increase this weekend from the south-southeast as a storm system develops in the Southern Plains. Humidity will climb and strong wind gusts are expected Sunday, up to 50 mph.

There are several events taking place this weekend, including the Hooks home games, Portland Windfest and Port Aransas SandFest. All will have dry weather but windy conditions.

Saturday looks mostly sunny with mild weather at the beaches and warm inland. Highs will reach the mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s inland. South-southeast winds will increase from 15 mph in the morning to 20-25 in the afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph.

Sunday looks mostly sunny, humid and windy with highs in the upper 80s inland to mid 70s coast. South-southeast winds will increase to 20-28 mph with strong wind gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Expect windy, humid and warm weather early next week with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s inland to mid 70s coast.