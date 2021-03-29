Windy days with changeable temperatures

THE COOLER WEATHER WILL BE PUT ON HOLD FOR A COUPLE DAYS AS WINDS SHIFT TO THE SOUTH CAUSING TEMPERATURES TO WARM TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY. — The cooler weather will be put on hold for a couple of days as winds shift to the south causing temperatures to warm Tuesday into Wednesday. Another cold front will drop temperatures Thursday before we start warming up again as we head into Easter weekend.

Tonight will be cloudy with patchy fog and lows in the lower 60s with light southeast winds.

Tuesday looks much warmer, windy and partly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s in Corpus Christi to the upper 80s and 90 degrees inland to the upper 70s at the coast.

Wednesday will be a changeable day as a cold front moves through. Winds will start from the southeast in the morning then switch to the northeast and becoming gusty in the afternoon and evening.

A few brief showers are possible with the front but little to no rainfall is expected with under a tenth of an inch. Northeast winds will increase to 20-28 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph late Wednesday, ushering in cooler air.

Thursday will be cooler, starting off in the low 50s and staying in the 60s under partly sunny skies with a cool northeast wind at 15-25 mph.

We'll stay mild Friday, reaching the lower 70s as winds shift to the east-southeast and increase as we head into Saturday.

The warming continues for Easter Weekend with a windy day Saturday and high temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s on Sunday.