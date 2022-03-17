Windy days ahead with spring-like temperatures

The warmer weather continues into Thursday but the wind will increase as a low pressure area moves into north Texas causing southeast winds to increase to 20 mph by late morning. The next weather change comes with a cold front which will move through by daybreak Friday and shift winds to the north with lower humidity, giving us an elevated fire danger.

Tonight looks warmer with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 50s inland to low 60s coast and a south-southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

The humidity will be higher Thursday due to south-southeast winds and we'll have a few clouds mixed with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s coast to the low to mid 80s inland with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

A cold front will move through by daybreak Friday. A stray shower is possible along the coast north of Corpus Christi Thursday night ahead of the front but it looks mainly dry. Winds will shift to the north at 15-25 mph and highs will stay in the low 70s at the coast to near 80 inland.

Saturday will stay mild with sunshine and east winds at 12-22mph with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We'll see a few more clouds Sunday as winds shift to the east-southeast up to 25 mph and gusty. High temperatures will reach near 80 inland to the lower 70s at the coast.

It will be windy Monday with temperatures warming into the lower 80s inland to mid 70s coast. South-southeast wind at 20-30 mph could gust as high as 45 mph.

A cold front will move through Monday night with a few showers or thunderstorms possible.