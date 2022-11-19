Windy, damp and chilly start to the weekend

It will be a good weekend to stay indoors. A cold front will move through Friday night, sending another surge of cold air in for the weekend. Saturday looks nasty with strong wind gusts, light rain at times and temperatures in the 40s much of the day.

There is a Wind Advisory for the North Padre Island and Mustang Island from midnight Saturday to noon Sunday for north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

There is a Gale Warning until noon Sunday for winds at 20 to 30 knots, with gusts to 40 knots. Seas will be elevated with wave heights of 6-10 ft, occasional 14 ft for the nearshore waters and 11-15 ft, occasional 19 ft for the offshore waters. Bays and Waterways will be choppy to rough.

Due to the clouds, rain and colder air moving in, Saturday will be cold with temperatures in the 40s through the afternoon, only touching the low 50 for highs at the coast. Also, it will be windy with northeast winds at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 30 inland but as high as 45 mph at the coast.

On and off light showers are expected Saturday but rain amounts will generally stay under a half inch, with isolated higher amounts. Showers will decrease and it looks drier Sunday but still cloudy and very cool with highs in the lower 50s.

It will stay cool through Monday with clouds and scattered showers, keeping afternoon temperatures in the 50s. We will slowly warm up as our winds shift to the southeast starting Tuesday with highs in the 60s, climbing to the lower 70s by Thanksgiving.

It looks like another cold front will move through Thanksgiving morning, dropping temperatures slightly for the end of the week. A few showers are possible on Thanksgiving with the front and winds will increase by evening from the north.