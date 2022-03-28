Windy and Warm Tuesday and Wednesday

High pressure aloft continues to dominate our weather keeping it dry and warm for the start of the week. The next storm system will move across the central U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday, sending a cold front through Texas Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Severe storms will be possible in northeast Texas late Tuesday as the front approaches but the line of storms will stay to our north as the front moves through the Coastal Bend early Wednesday morning. A brief shower is possible but no meaningful rain will help our drought conditions.

Tuesday looks cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny in the afternoon with high temperatures from near 90 inland to mid 70s at the beaches with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

There is a Wind Advisory from 10 PM Tuesday to 7 AM Wednesday for south winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could occur. Also, use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

The northwesterly winds will cause humidity to drop to very low levels Wednesday afternoon with critical fire weather. There is a Fire Weather Watch from 9 AM to 7 PM Wednesday. Any fires that start could spread rapidly.

Wednesday will become sunny, windy and warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland to near 80 at the beaches due to the dry northwesterly winds.

Thursday and Friday won't be as windy and temperatures will cool slightly but will still be warm.