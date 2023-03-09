Windy and warm Thursday

Unseasonably warm weather will last through the weekend as southeast winds pump warm, humid air into south Texas. The next cold front will move through Sunday night, cooling temperatures for the start of next week.

For tonight, low clouds and coastal fog will develop, keeping lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday looks partly sunny, warm, humid and windy with highs near 90 inland to the mid 80s in Corpus Christi and upper 70s to low 80s at the coast with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Temperatures won't change much for Friday and Saturday as the southeast winds continue.

We set our clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday. We'll lose an hour of sleep but have an extra hour of daylight in the evening to enjoy the warm weather with sunset at 7:36 Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmest Sunday, reaching the lower 90s inland, upper 80s in Corpus Christi to low 80s coast.

The next cold front is expected to move through Sunday night, cooling temperatures for the start of next week with high temperatures in the 70s Monday and nights in the 50s to lower 60s. There is a chance of a few showers Monday but little to no rain is expected.

The outlook through next week is for above average temperatures and mainly dry weather.