Windy and warm through Thursday

We're warming up the next couple days but we'll also get a good dose of wind. Low pressure moving into north Texas will produce a tight pressure gradient causing southerly winds to increase Wednesday with strong gusts ahead of a cold front which will move through and shift our winds to the north Thursday. Windy and dry conditions for Thursday will give us an elevated fire risk and outdoor burning is discouraged.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s inland to the lower 60s coast and southeast winds at 10-18 mph.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, windy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s inland to lower 70s coast. South-southeast winds will increase to 18-28 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. It will stay windy overnight Wednesday with lows in the 60s.

A cold front will move through by mid-morning Thursday but the colder air won't arrive until Thursday night. North to northwesterly winds at 18-28 mph will warm temperatures into the 70s to lower 80s Thursday with low humidity.

We'll cool down Thursday night into the mid 30s inland to lower 40s at the coast Thursday night.

Friday looks mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and breezy northerly winds.

We'll stay cool Saturday, reaching the low to mid 60s with some passing high clouds. Sunday looks warmer, reaching the low 70s.