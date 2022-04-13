Windy and seasonably warm Thursday

It was a hot day Wednesday as temperatures reached 93 in Corpus Christi as drier air moved in, dropping our humidity.

Winds will shift to the east-northeast and temperatures will come down to seasonal levels Thursday with another windy afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s in Corpus Christi, mid to upper 80s inland and mid 70s at the beaches. Easterly winds will increase to 20-25 mph Thursday afternoon.

A stray shower or t-shower is possible Friday but overall, it looks dry through the weekend with very warm, humid weather as high pressure aloft builds over south Texas.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s inland this weekend, mid to upper 80s in Corpus Christi and in the upper 70s beaches with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph and mostly sunny skies.