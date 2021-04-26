Windy and humid weather expected on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The humid, windy and warm weather will continue the next couple of days ahead of our next cold front which moves through Thursday. This will give us our next chance of rain and send drier air in to end the work week giving us good weather for the start of Buc Days.

Tonight: Cloudy with lows in the low 70s and southeast winds at 8-16 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid with highs in the low 80s in Corpus Christi, near 90 inland and upper 70s beaches with southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy with high temperatures in the mid-80s in Corpus Christi, low 90s inland and upper 70s at the beaches with southeast winds at 18-28 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

Wednesday night: Stray shower chance with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms with winds shifting to the north by afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with lower humidity and highs in low 80s.