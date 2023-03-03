Windy and cooler Thursday night with beautiful days ahead

Winds will shift to the northwest with strong gusts behind a cold front moving through Thursday evening. Most of the Coastal Bend will not see rain with it except our northern counties where isolated t-storms will be possible as it moves through and a quick shower along the front as it moves through the coast.

There is a Red Flag Warning until 9 AM Friday for all of the Coastal bend due to very low humidity and the gusty westerly winds, producing a high fire danger.

Winds will shift to the west-northwest behind the front with strong wind gusts up to 50 mph possible, mainly between 9 PM to Midnight. Winds will stay gusty through Friday morning then gradually decrease.

Temperatures will be cooler Friday morning, in the mid 50s inland to near 60 at the coast with breezy winds.

Dry air behind the front will clear out our skies and provide us with abundant sunshine from Friday through the weekend. We'll have cooler nights, in the 50s to lower 60s while days will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lighter winds for the weekend which will shift to the east- southeast Saturday.

Humidity will rise Sunday through the middle of next week as southeasterly winds increase and temperatures rise into the mid 80s.

The next cold front is forecast to move through late Wednesday, briefly cooling temperatures again later next week.