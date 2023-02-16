Windy and cooler Thursday

Cooler air is headed this way and will be here for Thursday and Friday as our next cold front moves through south Texas.

We'll have low clouds and fog Wednesday night ahead of the cold front which will move through by daybreak Thursday but won't produce much, if any rain. A few showers are possible along the front but most areas will remain dry.

Strong north winds will develop Thursday morning at 20-28 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Very dry air with the northerly winds will give south Texas a high to very high fire danger for Thursday. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s Thursday with mostly cloudy skies as high clouds move in from the southwest.

Thursday and Friday nights will be cold with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s at the coast.

We'll start warming up again during the weekend but it will still be on the cool side Saturday with high temperatures in the 60s then warming into the 70s Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Warmer weather with highs in the 70s to lower 80s will continue through early next week.