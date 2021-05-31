Wet weather pattern developing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather pattern will become unsettled as we head through the work week as upper-level disturbances move in with the westerly winds aloft.

Showers will be isolated to widely scattered through Wednesday but become more numerous with periods of thunderstorms from Thursday through Sunday.

An upper-level low-pressure system will slowly spin across Texas from Friday through early Sunday, causing the atmosphere to become very unstable and moist, which could lead to heavy rain in any of the t-storms that move through. We have the potential of picking up 2-4" rainfall through Sunday with locally higher amounts possible.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday then drop into the low to mid-80s from Thursday through Sunday due to more clouds and rain. Winds will stay at 8-18 mph most days from the southeast.