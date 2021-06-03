The wet weather pattern continues for the next couple of days as an areas of low pressure aloft slowly moves through south Texas. The air is very moist which will lead to storms with heavy rain and potential flash flooding. Storms will be most numerous Thursday through Saturday morning before decreasing. Additional rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected through Sunday with locally higher amounts.

Although we'll be drying out, there is still a chance of a few storms Sunday into Monday and again next Wednesday. Temperatures will be heating up into the upper 80s to 90 early next week with heat indices reaching 100-105.

Tonight: Showers taper off early, then re-fire overnight out west; muggy and mild…Low: 68…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms with mainly cloudy skies and warm temperatures…High: 82…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms…High: 85…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with widely scattered showers and storms...High: 87 Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

