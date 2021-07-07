Wet through Friday, drying this weekend

It's been soggy the past couple days and coastal areas have seen the highest rainfall totals with up to 12 inches in the past two days in Rockport and nearly 9 inches in Port Aransas. Corpus Christi airport has had less rain, at 1.45" while Flour Bluff near 10 inches of rain. Flash flooding has been ongoing in the Rockport area and there are flood warnings for many creeks and rivers across the Coastal Bend.

The wet weather pattern will persist through Friday as low pressure spins along the south Texas coast with tropical moisture in place. Heavy rain is likely with an additional 4-6 inches with local amounts up to 10 inches possible. The Flash Flood Watch continues for most of the Coastal Bend through Friday morning.

Rain is expected to increase again Wednesday night through early Thursday before letting up during the afternoon. Heaviest rainfall is expected along the coast as it persists longer into Thursday morning. It's likely we'll see one more round of rain late Thursday night into Friday morning before the low moves out and high pressure begins to build this weekend.

For the weekend, there will still be scattered showers around Saturday but rainfall amounts will be lower, under a half inch. Sunday looks mainly dry with only a stray shower chance.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s through Friday but jump back up to 90 this weekend with high humidity making it feel more like 102-107 in the afternoons. Nights will drop into the mid to upper 70s for lows.