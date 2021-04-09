Weak cold front but no rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front will move through early morning Saturday but won't bring rain. It will shift our winds to the north-northeast which will dry out our air and drop humidity Saturday with gusty winds which will give our inland areas an elevated fire danger.

Afternoon sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s inland while the beaches will stay in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will start to rise Sunday as winds shift to the southeast, leading to a warm, humid start to next week.

The next cold front arrives Tuesday, but unfortunately doesn't look like it will produce much more than isolated showers.

Tonight looks mostly cloudy with patchy fog with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will start off with some clouds that will clear out by afternoon with gusty northerly winds at 12-22 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s in Corpus Christi to low 90s inland with upper 70s at the beaches.

It will be cooler Saturday night, in the upper 50s in our far inland counties to the mid 60s at the coast.

Sunday looks mostly sunny, breezy and seasonal with highs in the lower 80s in Corpus Christi to the lower 90s inland and mid 70s coast and east to southeast winds at 10-20 mph.